The year 2023 marks the birth tercentenary of Adam Smith, the Scottish economist who has had a significant impact on the world. It seems only appropriate, given the title of this column, ‘A Visible Hand’, that I evaluate Smith’s contribution and place it in today’s context. It also strikes me as an imperative because while he is among the most cited in economic conversation, his works are among the least read.
