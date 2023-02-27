Adam Smith’s works should outlast blinkered readings

The term ‘invisible hand’ appears in Smith’s book only a couple of times, and even then, only in passing. For instance, In Book 4, Chapter 2, Smith says “[Each individual] generally, indeed, neither intends to promote the public interest, nor knows how much he is promoting it... He intends only his own security; and by directing that industry in such a manner as its produce may be of the greatest value, he intends only his own gain, and he is in this, as in many other cases, led by an invisible hand to promote an end which was no part of his intention." A simple interpretation of this means that there are some unintended consequences, in many cases positive, of individuals acting in their own interest. Stigler and Friedman picked up on the importance of price as the mechanism by which this so-called ‘positive externality’ would benefit the overall market. Smith was the first to expound on the theory of price and illustrate that in an analytically rigorous way.