Adani stocks have given us a case study in the theory of reflexivity
Market prices can influence an asset’s fundamentals and cause instability as George Soros warned
In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said: “When the focus is totally on a film’s opening numbers, the film’s DNA changes." He was perhaps unknowingly channelling his inner George Soros while talking about his flop magnum opus Bombay Velvet.