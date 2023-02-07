Adani stocks have given us a case study in the theory of reflexivity

This brought reflexivity into play. The increasing valuation of Theranos and other startups “made new investors froth at the mouth to get into action". As Burgis writes about VC-backed startups: “New investors want in because other smart investors are already in, and investor demand for the company’s shares allows the company to tell a better story, which fuels even more investor demand." So, as the valuation of a startup (its market price) goes up, it gets more investors interested as the company is in a position to tell a better story about prospects of the business it’s in (its perceived fundamentals) and that gets even more newer investors interested.