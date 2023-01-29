Adani’s market performance may yet surprise Hindenburg4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Adani’s ambitions are linked with India’s as many investors view it
It was a sensational headline even for a short seller. Calling Adani Group the “largest con in corporate history," New York-based Hindenburg Research, an asset trader that first got Wall Street’s attention for raising serious questions about electric-vehicle makers Nikola Corp and Lordstown Motors, took a stab at Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man.