Adani’s market performance may yet surprise Hindenburg

Hindenburg’s report was published in the middle of last week, when Adani Enterprises, about 75% owned by its billionaire chairman, was soliciting investors for a follow-on public offering (FPO). The company managed to sell over 18 million shares to institutional investors for ₹3,276 ($40.15) apiece—at the top-end of the pricing band. High-profile investors in it included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to local media reports. [But then on Friday, most of the group’s stocks listed in India saw a massive sell-off, with several hitting their lower circuit breakers and wiping out a big chunk of their market capitalization.] Even though Gautam Adani saw his fortune crash by billions, the businessman’s net worth remains very large. The company said on Thursday that it was exploring legal action against Hindenburg and described the allegations as “maliciously mischievous" and “unresearched." [“The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation, stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts," Adani group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said.]