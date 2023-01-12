Advertisers can survive the end of behavioural aiming

In existing strategies adopted by digital marketers, the focus is only on the target individual. There has been very little focus on the environment in which that particular person is. But it is a sound strategy to believe that if one is reading material on a specific topic, that person is likely to have an interest in that subject. Ads that are related to the content of that page will be more effective in that context. This approach of contextual targeting describes a way of delivering messages that are primarily shaped by the context of the online environment in which ads are viewed. When Dutch broadcaster NPO decided to abandon tracking the personal information of users and switched to ads based on context alone, revenue increased 61% over the previous year’s.

