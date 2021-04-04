Advice for Biden on American infrastructure: Push it like Ike

Ike and his allies in Congress rammed their highway act past its many critics, one of whom described it as “another ascent into the stratosphere of New Deal jitterbug economics." Senator Harry Byrd opposed using federally guaranteed bonds to fund highways because of what his biographer called “an almost pathological abhorrence for borrowing." But bipartisan support ruled the day. Both George H.W. Bush’s Republican father and Al Gore’s Democratic father were backers. In fact, Al Gore Sr. played a key role in crafting financial facets of the legislation. The 1956 bill authorized an initial outlay of $25 billion (about $242 billion in today’s dollars) against estimates of about $101 billion in total spending ($977 billion today). The entire effort ultimately cost closer to $114 billion over more than three decades (which, adjusted for inflation, was much less than anticipated). The federal government agreed to foot 90% of the bill, with states assuming the balance. The Highway Trust Fund, financed with a gasoline tax, paid for the government’s share.