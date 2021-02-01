Adviser networks will be the next big thing in India

The Indian advisory and distribution industry is following the trajectory of developed markets like the US , the UK and Singapore. Independent advisers and distributors who would like to offer services under a corporate Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) licence are thinking about the most efficient way to move forward. The regulatory push towards professionalisation in this field is only going to increase, and it’s becoming clear that the economics of independent practice will be the most affected. There is a growing realization that it might be better to join forces with other advisers, or an established company, than to try and meet Sebi’s requirements independently.

Specifically, three factors will be the major drivers in the growth of Indian adviser networks over the next five years.

Solving licensing and talent challenges: Sebi has set the bar for the licensing of registered investment advisers (RIAs) fairly high with mandates on qualifications, years of experience and net worth. For existing advisers, the individual RIA licence is only valid for up to 150 clients, and the costs of upgrading from individual to a corporate RIA licence are prohibitive ( ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh). Distributors, based on our conversations, prefer offering both advisory and distribution.

However, they are not confident of meeting the compliance and net worth requirements on their own. An adviser network is an entity that is licensed to operate as a corporate RIA, and can empanel individuals as Persons Associated with Advice (PAA), who too need to meet Sebi’s specific qualification requirements. It offers access to the corporate advisory model without advisers having to worry about licensing costs, net-worth requirements, or operational mandates like client segregation, recording-keeping and fee collection.

Competing with DIY online investment platforms: Independent and small practices are also facing stiff competition from online investment platforms, which provide convenient investing experience and a range of products. With a comprehensive technology platform and infrastructure, adviser networks deliver a significant competitive edge to advisers: a unique adviser-assisted online investing experience. Adviser-assisted online investing platforms make qualified, fiduciary advisers accessible to investors, while offering transparent and easy-to-understand fee models. Throughout the investing process, investors retain control of their decisions, while having access to individualized (not mass personalized) goal-setting and investment advice at all times. In other words, they get the high-touch experience of traditional wealth advisory in a digital format.

Solving record-keeping and compliance challenges: The recent regulatory changes and their thrust on disclosure and compliance have added a layer of complexity for advisers. The data to be collected and checks to be performed at each point in the investor journey—onboarding, profiling, planning, transacting, review and rebalancing—have increased. And these compliance requirements are likely to get more stringent in future.

Solving the record-keeping and compliance requirements is one of the most significant value adds that a network can offer. Not only do networks undertake to keep their advisers compliant with ever-changing mandates, they also take on legal liabilities when enabling advisers to operate on their licence. Again, the strength of a network’s resources allows it to create in-built reporting and compliance checks that minimize both advisers’ unproductive effort and professional liability.

Advisers and distributors alike are thinking seriously about the future of competition and regulation in Indian wealth management. Adopting an affiliation model to offer seamless adviser-assisted online investing, under a technology platform that takes care of licensing, compliance, product support and fee recovery can be advisers’ best bet for sustainable long term growth.

Erik Hon is managing director, iFAST Financial India.

