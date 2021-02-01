Adviser networks will be the next big thing in India

The Indian advisory and distribution industry is following the trajectory of developed markets like the US, the UK and Singapore. Independent advisers and distributors who would like to offer services under a corporate Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) licence are thinking about the most efficient way to move forward. The regulatory push towards professionalisation in this field is only going to increase, and it’s becoming clear that the economics of independent practice will be the most affected. There is a growing realization that it might be better to join forces with other advisers, or an established company, than to try and meet Sebi’s requirements independently.