African literature is authentic regardless of who produces it

There are many other African narratives: the gritty reality Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes of, the fragmenting universe Chinua Achebe warned us of, the firm refusal of Ngugi wa Thion’go to embrace English, the interplay of Indian and African lives in Tanzania that M.G. Vassanji illustrates, the transformation from an Afrikaner mind to an African mind that Breyten Breytenbach demonstrates, the perpetuation of misery that aid dependency has caused on the continent, which Nurudin Farah laments, or the phantasmagoria that Helen Oyeyemi creates. These are African experiences, of a continent rich with ideas, resources, and people, exploited and treated inhumanely by leaders drawn from the outside and from within. As Ngugi once wrote, the invisibility of the Indian in Africa had to be made more visible; and as Marq de Villiers said in his book, White Tribe Dreaming, the Afrikaner was also “from here". The National Party’s cruelty in South Africa was not vastly different from the cruelty of other leaders—like Mengistu Haile Mariam in Ethiopia, Idi Amin in Uganda, Sani Abacha in Nigeria, Laurent Kabila in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Omar al-Bashir in Sudan, or Paul Kagame in Rwanda.

