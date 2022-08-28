After Agnipath, India is in need of a Nitipath for its civil services4 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 09:36 PM IST
A short-service programme for entry at lower levels could help us bridge our wide governance gap
A short-service programme for entry at lower levels could help us bridge our wide governance gap
Listen to this article
At the heart of India’s inability to deliver basic public services is its chronic inability to address the shortfall in administrative capacity. In the past two decades, political leaders and policy analysts have chosen to side-step the complex problem of administrative reform and instead used innovative methods like privatization, public-private partnerships and technology to deliver public services. At the same time, philanthropy, corporate social responsibility funds and non-governmental organizations have stepped in to provide a variety of public services—schooling, healthcare, nutrition and skill development—that the state ought to have provided, but is unable to.