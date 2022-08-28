After Agnipath, India is in need of a Nitipath for its civil services

The government can recruit four times as many candidates at the entry level without being constrained by the number of apex level positions and career paths. Instead of 600-1,000 candidates appointed to the AIS, we can have 4,000 officers entering service every year. Only 25% of them will be retained after a performance review after the fourth year. This will bring a lot of young and energetic officers at the junior levels, give them strong incentives to perform, and give them work experience in government. The average quality of the top 4,000 all-India rank holders will be not be markedly different from that of the top 1,000. So a four-year review period will allow the government to get a better pick than merely exam and interview scores.