After covid-19, now a pandemic of debt

While such an undertaking is necessary (I have expressed support for it previously), it would take too long to make any difference in addressing the current debt crisis. Nonetheless, any future reform must allow for greater provision of multilateral financing and create a temporary mechanism to facilitate debt renegotiations. A large issuance of special drawing rights (SDRs, the IMF’s reserve asset), like the one undertaken during the pandemic, should be part of the solution. To the extent that the problem of many middle-income economies is more one of access to finance than of insolvency, it should be complemented with abundant low-interest, long-term financing from multilateral lenders.

