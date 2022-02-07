Aftermath of the pandemic: Is the Indian healthcare system future-ready?

Two years into the worst pandemic of our times, transitioning into lifestyles defined by mask mandates, lockdowns, and social distancing, we ask ourselves—how, and when, will the pandemic end? With Omicron pushing covid-19 numbers to a new surge, the answer to when the pandemic will end is far from close. What we can try answering, though, is “how" the pandemic will end. The solution is composed of many threads. From an inclusive healthcare infrastructure to building resilient public-private partnerships, and investing in R&D to build the healthcare systems of the future to empowering our workforces—we are standing at a confluence that will redefine the future.

