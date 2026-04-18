Writing on technology in the early 2000s, the creepy thought occurred to me that we would eventually have a generation of users who didn’t even recognize the concept of privacy in the digital world. It was when cookies and website tracking were going mainstream. They started out innocently, because if a website didn’t find a way to remember you, even a shopping cart wouldn’t work. You would have to keep starting over.
Agentic AI spells the end of privacy
SummaryWe worry over cookies and tracking, but with AI, we’re living in a glass house.
Writing on technology in the early 2000s, the creepy thought occurred to me that we would eventually have a generation of users who didn’t even recognize the concept of privacy in the digital world. It was when cookies and website tracking were going mainstream. They started out innocently, because if a website didn’t find a way to remember you, even a shopping cart wouldn’t work. You would have to keep starting over.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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