Agentic AI spells the end of privacy

Taking the keys

As of early 2026, Google has pushed Gemini beyond a mere side-panel assistant and into the very nervous system of our digital workspace. Through a new "Personal Intelligence" feature, the AI now connects the dots across Gmail, Photos, and Drive, effectively acting as an agent that can remember things like past travel memories or search through years of hotel confirmations to plan your next trip. While Google insists this is opt-in and that the AI "leaves the room" after every task, the move has sparked a wave of alarm. Privacy advocates point out that to be this useful, the AI must inherit every broad permission and legacy folder access we’ve ever granted, turning our most private archives into a searchable database for a machine.