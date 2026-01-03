Shopping in 2026: AI is taking over my No. 1 hobby

What use is it when you bark out a command and go take a nap while a chunk of technology goes off to have all the fun of hunting for your favourite things, looks at colours, styles, and prices? I worry about what happens to my No. 1 hobby, my retail therapy? You tell the agent, “I need a pair of comfortable walking shoes, size 3, waterproof, under ₹5,000,” and it doesn't just show you a list, it goes off, reads the reviews, finds the best deal, adds it to the cart, and asks for your fingerprint to pay before you’ve even had the chance to look at a second option.