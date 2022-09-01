Aggregators queue up as OTT viewership surges4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:54 AM IST
- Aggregators relieve the viewer of dealing with multiple services.
Vivek Gupta, co-founder, Vial Content Tech, which has formed a joint venture to bring UK’s streaming service aggregator ScreenHits to India, is pretty busy formulating the business plans and testing the app for this market. In all likelihood, the OTT aggregator will hit the market later this month, though Vial Content co-partner Kunal Dasgupta had announced a January 2022 timeline for its debut. “The delay is only because the ScreenHits launch in Latin America fell behind schedule. ScreenHits is now in the UK, the US, Germany and Latin America," said Gupta.