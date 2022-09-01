Aggregators queue up as OTT viewership surges

OTTplay can be accessed on android TV and the app will soon be available on Amazon Fire TV Stick. Unlike many aggregators and telco bundles, OTTplay is not married to any data plan, Mudaliar said. “We believe in democratizing content consumption which should not be filtered using data plans or devices." The company is targeting one million subscribers within a year to 18 months. It has already signed up 12 OTT services and three more are in the pipeline.