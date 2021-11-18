Agility always matters no matter what’s thrown at us

All in all, my family and friends have always been strong supporters of my dreams of achievement. They get some credit for the fact that, at 23, I was featured on the cover of The Week for being the first and youngest B-school graduate to decline a ₹1-crore placement offer from a global investment bank to start my own company. It was a risky plunge I decided to take. On this decision, I did get some cautionary advice from a few well-wishers, who thought I should choose a more “ideal" and “settled" option. After graduating from the Indian Institute of Management, I was quite clear about one thing, and that is I did not want to take up the investment-bank pre-placement offer I had just because there was a lot of money in it. Hence, I decided to take the biggest risk of my life by starting a company without any background in entrepreneurship or business whatsoever. I realized that it actually felt quite liberating to take a few risks for something I was so passionate about.