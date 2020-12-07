Agricultural reforms should start with our land policy

The current protests are against reforms that have not even been announced, due to a fear that MSPs will be scrapped as the next logical step. According to the Department of Agriculture’s Price for Kharif Crops (2020), over 95% of Punjab and about 70% of Haryana paddy farmers receive MSPs. But under 12% of India’s paddy farmers benefit from MSPs: 20.6% of paddy farmers in Odisha, 7.3% in West Bengal, 3.6% in Uttar Pradesh, and 1.7% in Bihar. Unsurprisingly, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting the possible loss of an entitlement given during the Green Revolution. If more reforms follow, like taking away free electricity or taxing the agricultural income of rich farmers; farming in those two states, propped up by entitlements and subsidies, will likely come to a standstill.