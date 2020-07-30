Opinion | Agriculture cannot support our economy without a fiscal push

Whether growth in agricultural output also implies growth in the income of farmers depends on a lot of things. Most importantly, it depends on the prices received by farmers for the produce that they sell. On that measure, the early indicators are not very encouraging. The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of producer prices, suggests deflation with wholesale prices falling in the last three months. For the farm sector, there is a clear trend of deceleration in inflation, with most food groups showing declines in producer prices in that time frame. While cereal prices continue to show positive inflation, most other food groups, such as fruits and vegetables, eggs, poultry and fish, continue to see prices decline. It has now spread to milk prices, which have sharply fallen, and also other important cash crops such as cotton and a majority of oilseeds. So, even though agricultural output continues to grow, it has not materialized in better incomes for farmers. But with input prices also rising, most small and marginal farmers are likely to witness a decline in incomes rather than an increase. Farmers were lucky during the last two years when political expedience let the government to procure large amounts of grain. But the flip-side of this is that this largesse of the government is unlikely to be available this year, given that its granaries are already overstocked.