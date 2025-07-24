Himanshu: Low inflation masks a growing problem of fruitless farming
Summary
Soft food prices have helped bring down retail and wholesale inflation in India, but this has meant even lower price realization for farm output. The interests of farmers are neglected too often under the country’s current political economy paradigm.
The latest inflation estimates based on the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) have brought cheer to policymakers and financial markets. For June, retail inflation, as measured by the CPI, was recorded at 2.1% on a year-on-year basis.
