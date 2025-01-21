A four-point wish list for Indian agriculture
Summary
- India needs to rebuild the trust between the Centre and states, repair its broken agriculture ecosystem, create state-level farm commissions, and set up a climate fund for agriculture.
Four simultaneous crisis have engulfed Indian agriculture. The first is an income crisis, with stagnant or falling incomes of farm households, which in turn has led to an investment crisis in agriculture. The second is a factor crisis, of rapidly degrading natural resources, especially soil and water. The third is the accelerating human resources crisis, as increasing numbers of rural youth lose faith in agriculture as a viable employment option and exit the village to seek alternative livelihoods in urban or even foreign locations (sometimes through life threatening methods). To add to this brew is the rapidly developing climate crisis, which threatens our hard-won food security, perhaps the most significant achievement since Independence.