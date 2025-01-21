A four-point wish list for Indian agriculture

The present state of agriculture needs a highly decentralized, regional and state-specific approach to planning and implementation, with agroclimatic conditions, land tenure systems, food safety and nutrition goals, market requirements and the short to medium term impact of climate change being factored in. The farming community today is far better informed and aware than was the case in the 1960s and 70s, which to an extent justified highly centralized planning. Thus, this time around, the farming community has to be given a far more active role in planning and execution. It must participate as a partner, and not a passive recipient, in policy making. Hence, the third announcement can suggest the parallel creation of state-level Farm Commissions, to work with the national body and build a truly ground-up vision for agriculture in the coming decades.