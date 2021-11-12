Many years ago, a friend showed me this bit of mathematical trivia that thrilled us both no end:

37 x 3 = 111

37 x 6 = 222

37 x 9 = 333

etc.

That may have been my first exposure to the charms of the endless patterns you can make with numbers. Since then, I’ve run into plenty more. Sample these:

11 x 11 = 121

111 x 111 = 12321

1111 x 1111 = 1234321

etc.

and

1 x 8 + 1 = 9

12 x 8 + 2 = 98

123 x 8 + 3 = 987

1234 x 8 + 4 = 9876

etc.

And then there’s the one I believed, for a while, was my own totally innovative discovery (it wasn’t). On your nearest calculator, divide 1 by 7. You’ll get 0.142857142... actually, the string “142857" repeated endlessly. Here are three reasons I was delighted:

* Indeed, it repeats endlessly. That may have been my first exposure to this phenomenon of repetition. Much later, I learned that while this repetition involves the intriguing idea of infinity, it only means that this is a rational number. Meaning, it can be expressed as a fraction—like 1/7 or 5/113. Still, it startled me that as simple a fraction as 1/7 produced such a marvel.

* Break the repeating unit—142857—into pairs and you have 14, 28 and 57. That little sequence held more charms. Check: 14 is a multiple of 7. So is 28; and 57 is yet another multiple of 7 plus 1. Besides, 28 is twice 14, and 57 is twice 28 plus 1.

* But best of all for me, 2/7, 3/7 and the rest of the 7ths all feature the same digits in the same order, but starting at a different place. Check: 2/7 is 0.285714 ... 3/7 is 0.428571 ... Each subsequent fraction starts at the next-higher digit and preserves the order, all the way till 6/7, which is 0.857142 ... So once I knew the decimal expansion of 1/7, I knew the decimal expansion of the other fractional 7ths. Something about that filled me with wonder.

What does it all mean, though? If patterns like these intrigue you, and you start poking in different mathematical directions, you start finding patterns everywhere. But it goes deeper than their existence, deeper than just finding them. In a very real and fundamental way, the pursuit of mathematics is a constant search for patterns.

Think of ancient humans who first started using a wheel. I imagine the history there must have had a story like this: At some point someone measured the circumference of her wheel and found that it was about 3 times larger than its diameter. Someone else did the same for their smaller wheel and also found that the ratio was about 3. Larger wheel? The same. Any size wheel at all? The same. Aha! A pattern!

Though in fact, as our ancient ancestors must have soon learned, this ratio can never be pinpointed by measurement. There is no fraction that captures it exactly. So it is what we call an irrational number—that enigmatic, wonderful number named π, everybody’s favourite mathematical constant.

And if we probably first bumped into π with circles, it turns up unexpectedly in all kinds of mathematical and other corners. Like how certain flu epidemics recur every 20 years (aha! A pattern!), or the way that certain blocks bounce off each other and an enclosing wall (see my column The fascinating, unexpected appearances of π.

Or think of prime numbers, those beguiling building blocks of our number system that can only be divided by 1 and themselves. The list starts with 2, 3, 5, 7, 11 ... and goes on to include 103, 2003, 88,069 and many more. In fact, infinitely more. Long ago, the great Greek mathematician Euclid proved elegantly that there’s no end to the primes. They get ever sparser as you get to ever higher numbers, but they never run out.

But if you’re looking at the primes, it’s more than likely you noticed, at some point, twin primes (or prime pairs)—that is, primes that differ by 2 (aha! A pattern!). There’s 5 and 7, 11 and 13, 17 and 19, 29 and 31 ... 101 and 103, 617 and 619 and many more. Maybe infinitely more? Are twin primes like the primes themselves—do they never run out?

There’s a prime (pun intended) example of a question generated by a pattern; a question that has stimulated endless mathematical research for centuries, and probably will stimulate even more research for a long time to come. Because, in fact, we don’t have an answer.

Every mathematician you might ask believes there is an infinity of twin primes—the famous “Twin Prime Conjecture" (TPC)—but nobody has actually proved it (which is why it remains a conjecture). You can measure how captivatingly devilish this conundrum is by the eruption of applause that greeted Yitang Zhang in 2013. For this then-unknown mathematician at the University of New Hampshire had taken a giant step towards proving the TPC. If you consider prime pairs that differ by no more than 70 million, Zhang was able to prove, those are infinite.

That 70 million has since been whittled down to 246. But not to two, which would prove the TPC.

One more pattern-induced number charmer, to end. Start with the positive integers—1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on. Remove every second number, which leaves the odd numbers: 1, 3, 5, 7 and so on. Add them and write down the successive sums: 1, 4, 9, 16 ... Aha! A pattern! These are the squares! (1x1 = 1; 2x2 = 4, 3x3 = 9; 4x4 = 16 and so on).

This particular link between the odd numbers and the squares is well-known, familiar even to young students as they learn basic arithmetic. But now try this. Start with the integers again, but now remove every third number. This gives us:

1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14 ...

Add them and these are the successive sums:

1, 3, 7, 12, 19, 27, 37, 48, 61, 75 ...

Remove every second number:

1, 7, 19, 37, 61 ...

The successive sums:

1, 8, 27, 64, 125 ... Aha! A pattern! These are the cubes! (1x1x1 = 1, 2x2x2 = 8, 3x3x3 = 27, 4x4x4 = 64, 5x5x5 = 125 and so on).

Wow, and where did that spring from? I’ll leave for you the delicious exercise of extrapolating from there to get the fourth powers (1x1x1x1, 2x2x2x2 and so on), the fifth powers, the sixth powers and more.

Amazingly, this remarkable method to generate the powers of numbers was discovered just 70 years ago by Alfred Moessner. For its sheer elegance and simplicity, it’s often referred to as Moessner’s Miracle. A 2017 article analysing the Miracle, Moessner’s Magical Method , captures the spirit I’ve been alluding to in this column. It starts with these two sentences: “Amongst the many joys of mathematics are the beautiful patterns that appear unexpectedly from time to time. In 1951, Alfred Moessner discovered a delightful and ingenious way of generating sequences of powers of natural numbers."

Truly delightful. The great G.H. Hardy once said: “A mathematician, like a painter or a poet, is a maker of patterns." Oh yes.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.