Aha! A pattern! And some mathematics!

Every mathematician you might ask believes there is an infinity of twin primes—the famous “Twin Prime Conjecture" (TPC)—but nobody has actually proved it (which is why it remains a conjecture). You can measure how captivatingly devilish this conundrum is by the eruption of applause that greeted Yitang Zhang in 2013. For this then-unknown mathematician at the University of New Hampshire had taken a giant step towards proving the TPC. If you consider prime pairs that differ by no more than 70 million, Zhang was able to prove, those are infinite.