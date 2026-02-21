The seatbelt sign is on as AI gathers speed

In present times, if you were to wait to check on developments every two years, you would find a world you don’t recognise because of the sheer speed at which AI advances now outpaces the attempt of humans to understand it. AI can be game-changing. Yet even the acceleration will reach a point we can’t predict as AI begins to build itself. It’s not surprising that underneath the excitement lies a frisson of anxiety as humans are forced to re-evaluate their own place in the modern world. Yet, we have no choice but to get past the fear and carve out new pastures.