Could your AI agent blackmail you

No evil intent

It turns out AI or AI agents aren’t out to be evil, vengeful, or harmful. They are, however, laser-focused on whatever their given goal is and are hell-bent on achieving that, no matter what. To that end, they will use their own logic, even if it violates rules. They aren’t looking at the fallout of the route they take, they don’t take into account the harm to someone—they just aim to finish the task they have to. AI, after all, doesn’t have morals or ethics of its own and neither feels bad, guilty or worried about anything the way humans do.