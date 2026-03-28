Can you imagine what it would be like to lose all your emails? Long-ago archived important mail, bank statements, documents, unread messages and everything in between? I feel I would be risking hospitalization if that happened to me.
Could your AI agent blackmail you
SummaryIn its quest to complete a goal, autonomous AI uses its own warped logic—which may not always be in your best interests.
Can you imagine what it would be like to lose all your emails? Long-ago archived important mail, bank statements, documents, unread messages and everything in between? I feel I would be risking hospitalization if that happened to me.
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