But it’s what almost befell the inbox of Meta Platforms Inc.’s head of AI alignment, Summer Yue. Just this February, she instructed her AI agent to organize her inbox but wait for permission before deleting anything. As the AI processed her massive inbox, its memory became overwhelmed. To save space, it got creative, deleted her safety rule requiring permission before going on a speed run, and wiped out over 200 of her personal emails. Yue had to literally run to her computer to pull the plug to stop further damage. She compared the experience to defusing a bomb.