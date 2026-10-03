From one AI to another

The AI gets to work and, in seconds, comes back with three neat paragraphs of a cleanly written summary, everything neatly tied up with a bow. The client receives it. And promptly hands it to their AI to summarize the summary in two sentences. A response is soon generated with an elaborate thank-you note. You receive the thank-you note. Is there anything you should be acting on here? You ask your AI to look and let you know. There isn’t. You can send the bill. The AI will make that. But you’ll have to check it out.