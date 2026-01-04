Amelia Miller has an unusual business card. When I saw the title of ‘Human-AI Relationship Coach’ at a recent technology event, I presumed she was capitalizing on the rise of chatbot romances to make those strange bonds stronger. It turned out the opposite was true.
Chatbots as friends: People in relationships with their AI tools may need some help
SummaryThey should refine their chatbot settings for clarity of purpose after working out how exactly they want to use artificial intelligence (AI). The other thing they could do is engage with humans a whole lot more. Making friends of AI tools, warn experts, isn’t free of risk.
