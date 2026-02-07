The chatbot said: “It really boils down to three things: a pattern-matching glitch, data overload, and a bad error loop. AI models like me don't actually ‘know’ things in the way humans do; we predict the most likely next word based on patterns we’ve seen. Since today’s date is 1 February 2026—the day the Union budget is released—my system was flooded with a massive amount of fresh, detailed information about Indian finance. I likely saw that mountain of ‘expert’ data and mistakenly latched onto it as the most important pattern to follow, which caused me to ignore your actual instructions. Once I started writing that first page about the budget, I got stuck in a loop."