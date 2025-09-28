It’s time for virtual influencers

There are several reasons why a virtual influencer is appealing to brands. First, human beings are stupid, and they do stupid things. As comedian Samay Raina will probably agree, a few obscene comments can lead to the destruction of your brand. Adidas ended its collaboration with Kanye West after his antisemitic comments went viral. Virtual influencers are virtually guaranteed not to make such human errors. Second, digital influencers can engage with their followers 24/7, which human influencers cannot. Third, Generation Z, being a digital generation, is used to AI-led avatars and is confident with their presence. An app like Replika, where you can custom-build a digital friend or romantic partner, has over 30 million users globally.