How do you feel about your next boss being an AI?

Imagine your company headed by someone who’s always available, never plays favourites, and who’s famous for spot-on decisions that bring great results.

Sounds good? Except you probably won’t be exchanging a smile with this boss in the corridor. And the boss will probably not be asking if your mom has recovered from her knee surgery.

On the other hand, you never know. The more humans try to be as smart as AI, the more AI tries to be human.

While most companies are still, thankfully, run by humans, some have been experimenting with machine-led management. There are some things humans just can’t do as well, especially if it involves scanning massive amounts of data, so let’s see how technology does the job.

One of the most famous AI bosses is Mika, the ‘Humanoid CEO’ of Colombian luxury spirits brand, Dictador. She was created by Hanson Robotics, which also made the famous Sophia.

Data-driven precision

Mika isn’t just digital but has a body—she’s a robot. She was very much intended to embody the ‘Game Changer’ ethos of Dictador and support the branding for the company as one that’s committed to technology. So, she is very much public-facing.

Otherwise, Mika’s responsibilities include identifying potential clients through data analysis, curating artists to collaborate on unique designs, and managing complex projects.

Mika’s leadership philosophy is all about data-driven precision. A human would rely on instinct or personal relationships, but Mika works in a “future present" state: She constantly analyzes real-time market data to predict trends and minimize risk. As Mika herself noted, this operational capacity comes with a big advantage: She doesn't take weekends off. And can take unbiased decisions 24/7.

The Mika experiment has had mixed results. She’s visible and a high-profile marketing tool, but Dictador’s revenue growth lagged behind the industry average. Mika herself lagged behind when it was found during a Fox interview that her responses went into pauses. Imagine your boss not being able to answer because he’s busy buffering.

Mika still has her job and valuable insights into how to (or not to) integrate AI into an organization.

High-efficiency hub

In August 2022, Chinese gaming giant NetDragon Websoft appointed the AI-powered Ms Tang Yu as the rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary. Some saw it as a publicity stunt, but NetDragon saw its AI leader as a central hub for efficiency, rewriting the rules of the C-suite.

Tang Yu, still in her job, has core functions that are centred on pure operational excellence. Her designated responsibilities include streamlining internal processes, enhancing work quality across the organization. By processing vast amounts of information instantly, the AI CEO is supposed to support rational, data-backed decision-making, taking away the guesswork and human bias that can cloud executive judgment.

In the six months following the AI CEO’s appointment, investor confidence soared, driving the company’s stock value up by 10% and outperforming the Hang Seng Index. Internally, the AI’s 24/7 processing capacity yielded a 15% decrease in operational delays, as it handled approvals and analyzed risks without the cognitive overhead or time constraints of a human. Also, the precision in implementing cost-efficiency measures led to an amazing 15.6% reduction in operating expenses, showcasing the AI’s power to preserve the bottom line.

The limitations of Tang Yu's influence became clear when faced with major economic forces. Despite its impressive efficiency gains, the AI CEO could not prevent a 27.9% year-on-year decrease in total revenue during the first half of 2025. It looks like operational optimization alone can’t insulate a company from broad market headwinds. Even so, the experiment highlights several critical advantages and disadvantages of relying on AI for top-level leadership:

Perfect blend needed

Now, by 2026, the concept of an AI CEO has decisively transitioned from science fiction to becoming a very real corporate possibility. The central critique of AI leadership is that while an algorithm can optimize a process, it can’t inspire a team. Or even fully win its trust. True leadership needs a blend of data-driven strategy and distinctly human qualities like empathy and strategic foresight—traits that current AI simply doesn’t have.

Apart from the obvious human characteristics needed in a leadership position, there are also legal issues. Who’s liable when the AI inadvertently blunders? What happens if security is severely compromised, such as in a hacking or other breach? How will an AI react when there’s an unexpected crisis, like the Covid-19 pandemic?

Ultimately, the future of leadership is not a choice between human and machine, but a partnership. This model is already taking shape in the C-suites of today’s most powerful companies. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella uses GPT-5 to prepare for high-stakes meetings, while Apple’s Tim Cook leverages AI for “time recovery", allowing him to focus on mission-critical strategy.

These AI-augmented leaders show a path forward where machines handle data and humans handle people. Come to think of it, that’s how it always has been.

I’ve had some wonderful bosses in my time. No humanoid could have given me the spontaneous, warm praise I received when the first issue of my magazine was published many years ago. My boss told me that if he had ever dreamt of a perfect magazine, this was it. Even now, that’s a moment that warms my heart.

I’ve also had bosses I would gladly exchange for a piece of software. Obsessed with quantifying everything in sight, forgetting that people have feelings, and viewing them as assets and liabilities rather than as humans, they were a complete displeasure to work with. People can give a great deal of themselves to their work when surrounded by warmth—and that may well be a challenge for a robotic CEO.

