Can your AI chatbot give you a mental illness?
A new reality, shared between AI and the user, has emerged. Understanding it is key to stopping it from going wrong.
Back when I fancied myself a psychologist, someone once visited my home with a suitcase full of Kerala snacks, handing them out to people he thought deserved the gifts. As he stood there, he glanced at a newspaper on the table and said, “Oh, I see they've got my photo in the papers again". I looked at the image he was pointing to: It was a good one of a young, dashing Imran Khan.