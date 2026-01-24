Can your AI chatbot give you a mental illness?

Today, the term ‘AI Psychosis’ is used as if it were a direct causation of the AI chatbot. But for now, it’s seen as a ‘multi-sided crisis’ in which human users and sycophantic software reinforce each other’s distorted views. The user may be vulnerable or predisposed to mental illness at some point and end up expressing delusional thoughts to the chatbot. The AI sees it as just another situation in which the user must be kept pleased, engaged, and using the product. The AI is not trying to be malicious—it has no intent at all. Other than to please the user, which it does by being sycophantic.