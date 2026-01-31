On a recent flight, I found myself sitting next to a young girl who was studying fashion in London. She told me she often talks to Alexa, asking her what to do and generally sharing feelings. I was startled, but discovered that she really missed her twin, who was far away in Australia, studying something else. They barely manage to talk because of their time issues and miss each other desperately. It was saddening to find this sweet girl filling the vacuum with Alexa. I wonder if the adults in her life were aware of her need for emotional support.