Opinion
The magnificent seven ways in which AI can transform human life
Summary
- GenAI can offer much more than what today’s chatbots do and soon could shape the future of our species. Yuval Noah Harari expects Homo sapiens to evolve into Homo Deus, a species of super humans, thanks to AI and biotech advances.
Over the course of human history, some technologies have had a more profound impact than others. Arguably, fire was the first ‘technology’ tamed by humans, which then led to agriculture, the printing press, electricity, computing, the internet and so on.
