AI hidden in plain sight

I was writing to my friend Joy in faraway Pennsylvania when I thought to ask her how she was preparing for her son’s visit, which was due soon. I didn’t remember the date or if she had even mentioned one.
I was writing to my friend Joy in faraway Pennsylvania when I thought to ask her how she was preparing for her son’s visit, which was due soon. I didn’t remember the date or if she had even mentioned one.
For the first time, I used the Gemini button in Gmail to ask a highly specific question, the answer to which may or may not be in just one or two emails from a while ago. “Did Joy say when her son was due to visit them?”
For the first time, I used the Gemini button in Gmail to ask a highly specific question, the answer to which may or may not be in just one or two emails from a while ago. “Did Joy say when her son was due to visit them?”
But that wasn’t a challenge for the AI. It came back in a second with the precise email that did, in fact, mention the date. It also figured out who her son was, though we had only used his name in the email exchange. Gemini’s understanding of the context got me the answer I wanted so quickly that I barely skipped a beat as I wrote my email.
I had used the Gemini button before, of course, but only to ask robotic and stilted questions—no context. Find emails from Joy during July, for example. The ability to ‘understand’ the context has been around for a while, but like many users, I just didn’t get around to using it. Once I did, though, I’m hooked. I needed my patient ID number for a doctor’s review and just couldn’t locate it. But Gemini did.
Always handy
Google has recently introduced a Gemini button into the Chrome browser. That’s hidden out of sight until you enable it, after which it’s part of the browser’s interface and prominently visible. This AI button browses with you, seeing whatever you see online. And it too is context aware.
If you’re reading a complex or overly long news article and would rather someone make a shorter work of it, that button is ready at hand to do just that. You don’t have to give any thought-out prompt or any background. Just ask a question or say ‘Explain this in brief' and a panel opens up to give you an answer.
Like the button in Gmail, this one, too, could change the way you browse. It can summarise, explain, answer specific questions, get similar content, and at the same time connect to other apps like Calendar, To-do list, Gmail, etc. All this time, you browse by scrolling through a site and possibly opening another tab to do a search if you want to look up something related. Now, you just have to ask, including across multiple open tabs. I even had it find me a word for a word game I was dabbling with. I had to say very little in explanation.
The Gemini button only activates the AI when you tap it, so while it sometimes feels as if it’s snooping on your activities online, that’s not the case. If you use Incognito mode, Gemini becomes unavailable. If you’re on your bank’s website, however, it is available, and I have to say, at first, it feels a bit uncomfortable to have it looking over your shoulder as it were. On the other hand, it’s asleep until you tap the Gemini button and wake it up and even then, it doesn’t read anything that is beyond the screen—only what’s visible.
In these early days of an AI revolution, multiple transitions are in progress. One of them is that AI won’t need to be a single standalone destination that you need to switch to when you need an answer.
AI started that way for consumers, but now the focus is on merging interfaces in a way that is supposed to reduce the friction of users wondering where to go.
Meta made this transition long ago when it put its Meta-AI button right into WhatsApp. Microsoft integrated Copilot into its Microsoft 365, and Apple is putting its Siri AI into the operating system. The choice not to use AI will become increasingly difficult as AI features merge in both expected and surprising ways.
AI is moving from a destination to an interface right in front of you.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.