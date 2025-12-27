2025 was the year we stopped trusting our eyes and ears

Reality mistrust

Swimming with sharks in 2015 was a simulated experience that I sought. But today, unreal content seeks you. You can no longer believe your eyes or ears—and they’ll probably come for the rest of your senses soon. Already, some studies say AI-generated written content has overtaken new human-written content online. It’s predicted that in 2026, AI content will make up 90% of the internet. It isn’t just what you read, but videos, images, news stories, art, and everything in between. It’s easily faked and used by humans with an agenda. No industry is immune.