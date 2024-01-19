AI could herald a new digital era as apps give way to voice agents
Summary
- AI assistants acting on verbal commands can transform our lives just as apps on digital devices did. Early AI agents could fail but the concept has much going for it.
Last week, I watched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the launch of a product called Rabbit R1. At the end of the 30-minute video, I paid $200 and became one of the 10,000 people who ordered it on Day Zero. It looks like a small boxy phone, with a camera (called the Rabbit Eye), but what makes it special is the interface. Instead of a grid of apps which smartphones have gotten us used to, Rabbit is an AI assistant that conveys what you want to your favourite app and makes it happen (bit.ly/48SMEfN).