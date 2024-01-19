AI could herald a new digital era as apps give way to voice agents

You can see that happening in another such innovation: the AI Pin. Launched last year to great acclaim, Humane revealed its AI Pin, which you wear on your chest and summon it when you need something done. There are no screens and no apps; to get things done, you speak to it. It is expensive, priced as high as a phone, and maybe it will not succeed, and nor will Rabbit. But what these products presage is our move from apps to agents. Apps are the universal user interface today, and they help us do a lot of stuff, but they are actually dumb and clunky—you need to tell them what to do, and it takes a while navigating through them. Agents are intelligent, and they do stuff for you. As John Koetsier writes in Forbes (bit.ly/48NUsA5): “Apps are an interface to accomplish a task, but the best interface is simply doing the requested action. Star Trek’s virtual omniscient ship AI didn’t ask Captain Picard to install an app when he asked a question." You can use an app to order a pizza, an agent will know that you want something to eat based on your history, and that you like a kind of pizza, and it will offer to order one for you. Bill Gates explains how agents will go farther than today’s AI bots: “…bots are limited to one app and generally only step in when you write a particular word or ask for help. Because they don’t remember how you use them from one time to the next, they don’t get better or learn any of your preferences. Agents are smarter. They’re proactive—capable of making suggestions before you ask for them. They accomplish tasks across applications. They improve over time because they remember your activities and recognize intent and patterns in your behavior. Based on this information, they offer to provide what they think you need, although you will always make the final decisions."