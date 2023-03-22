AI development needs guardrails for its safe evolution4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Regulate this field before it gets too late to limit the potential dangers of AI gone rogue
It has been a great few weeks for Artificial Intelligence (AI). In rapid succession, several companies announced significant upgrades and new features in large language models (LLMs) and generative image AI. And much of the world has been entranced by the possibilities this presents.