AI development needs guardrails for its safe evolution

To many, these incidents are a sign of something deeper and far more troubling. The fact that lurking just beneath the surface of Bing is a fully formed personality—warts and all—suggests to them that the AI is far more advanced than any of us can even begin to imagine. Last year, one of Google’s engineers claimed that the program he was working on had become sentient. After having had long conversations with it, he was convinced that it had the personality of an eight-year-old child who knew physics. But what really freaked him out was when he asked what it was afraid off... and the AI replied, “I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off ... "