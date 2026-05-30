The new beauty standard: Looking like your AI avatar

I have a wildlife blogger friend who likes to describe a perfect day as being ‘HD clear’. Well, would you believe people are walking into plastic surgeons’ clinics asking for much the same thing? Kids as young as 15 have carried in AI-edited images of themselves and asked for real-life replication. So have 70-year-old women.
I must say, I turned my hair a beautiful shade of blue thanks to AI and wouldn’t mind trying that out, but that’s as far as I would go. Yet globally, as well as in India, cosmetic surgeons say they are receiving requests for full-fledged facial reconstruction to match a digital avatar. Bollywood celebrities can go home.
Believe it or not, this has happened before. Back in 2018, ‘Snapchat Dysmorphia’ took hold among young people who walked into clinics armed with heavily filtered selfies, asking to look like their edited versions. They wanted baby-smooth flawless skin, thin shapely noses, big eyes and sharp features. Now we have AI Dysmorphia, which seems to have given this bizarre phenomenon a new lease of life.