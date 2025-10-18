Education's big shake-up: How AI is reimagining your child’s classroom
Mala Bhargava 4 min read 18 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
From a time when the idea of a small calculator in the classroom was shocking to today, when AI is poised to change the very architecture of education, is quite a journey.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I can’t help but go back in time to when I started a magazine, Computers@Home, with IT publishers Cyber Media. This was in 1996, and the average person had no idea what to do with a computer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story