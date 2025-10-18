Education's big shake-up: How AI is reimagining your child’s classroom

However, there is no end to caveats and conflicts of interest. There’s a selection bias to begin with, due to the background of those who opt to attend these schools. The founders of the schools are also makers of the AI software that’s used to teach. And there are murmurs that, despite being surveilled via eye tracking and other methods to evaluate students’ level of interest or stress, there isn’t as much of a human touch as is needed. The Alpha Schools are somewhat of an unknown quantity and, frankly, sound quite alarming.