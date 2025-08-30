Artificial intelligence’s next home: your eyes
AI is ready to share your world view and whisper in your ear. But are you ready to wear an always-on companion?
It was way back in the 1960’s that the foundational idea of smart glasses first came up. Pioneering computer scientist Ivan Sutherland experimented with a head-mounted display that looks bizarre by today’s standards. In recent years, Google had a go with Google Glass, but it was a little ahead of its time, in addition to not being at all cool looking.