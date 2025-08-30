Artificial intelligence’s next home: your eyes

Trying out one of the Ray Ban Meta Wayfarer AI glasses, I found them comfortable enough, though a bit large for my face. Luckily, customisation is possible, including by using powered lenses. As soon as I put on the glasses, I felt a different consciousness. What will it be like to have AI glasses on all the time? I felt as if the glasses were ‘on hold’ waiting for me to do something, ask a question, be a proper user. At first, I even took them off in alarm.